Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires 4,204 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 29,320 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 53.5% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Snowflake by 2.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 82,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 18.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,698,000 after acquiring an additional 33,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $11,318,499.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,931,808.60. This trade represents a 58.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 7,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total value of $1,670,583.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 153,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,899,720.24. The trade was a 4.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,305 shares of company stock worth $52,925,799. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $249.01 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.10 and a 1 year high of $280.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.55 and its 200-day moving average is $223.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.22.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

