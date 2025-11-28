Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Bought by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,616 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $650,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,885,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,202,016,000 after acquiring an additional 384,479 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 746,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,558,000 after acquiring an additional 245,739 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,520,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $665,522,000 after purchasing an additional 187,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $465.00 price target (down from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.50.

NYSE MSI opened at $370.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $424.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.10. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.40 and a 12-month high of $503.62.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.84%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total value of $24,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,693,556. This trade represents a 51.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total transaction of $3,802,242.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,265.80. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,614 shares of company stock worth $41,278,417. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

