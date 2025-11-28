Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) & Heidmar Maritime (NASDAQ:HMR) Financial Review

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) and Heidmar Maritime (NASDAQ:HMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ardmore Shipping and Heidmar Maritime”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardmore Shipping $405.78 million 1.23 $133.01 million $0.78 15.75 Heidmar Maritime $28.95 million 2.26 $1.91 million $0.01 112.00

Profitability

Ardmore Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Heidmar Maritime. Ardmore Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heidmar Maritime, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Ardmore Shipping and Heidmar Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardmore Shipping 11.50% 6.69% 5.69% Heidmar Maritime N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.2% of Ardmore Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ardmore Shipping and Heidmar Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardmore Shipping 0 3 2 1 2.67 Heidmar Maritime 1 0 1 0 2.00

Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.25%. Heidmar Maritime has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 346.43%. Given Heidmar Maritime’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heidmar Maritime is more favorable than Ardmore Shipping.

Summary

Ardmore Shipping beats Heidmar Maritime on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers. Ardmore Shipping Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Heidmar Maritime

Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. provides commercial and pool management services to the dry bulk, crude oil, and refined petroleum product tanker markets worldwide. It offers tanker pool and commercial management, dry bulk pool and commercial management, and fuel services. The company also operates a platform to invest in tanker or drybulk vessels offering a range of customized services for the investor, as well as engages in the sale and purchase of second-hand vessels and newbuilds in the tanker and drybulk sectors. In addition, it develops and operates eFleetWatch, a digital platform in the commercial management space, which provides pool partners with access to the data that they require for their own reporting and monitoring of their vessels. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

