Mueller Water Products $MWA Shares Bought by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 112.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 177.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 355.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $27,584.60. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,104. This trade represents a 6.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

