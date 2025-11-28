Felitia Lee Sells 873 Shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) CAO Felitia Lee sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $263,279.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,285.80. The trade was a 11.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $304.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.82. The firm has a market cap of $81.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.40 and a 1 year high of $307.52.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. Marriott International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marriott International from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $329.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 30.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.