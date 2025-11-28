Evan/ Fa Jones Sells 1,106 Shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $55,576.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,440.50. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Evan/ Fa Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 5th, Evan/ Fa Jones sold 43,196 shares of Veracyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,946,411.76.

Shares of VCYT opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 144.58 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $50.71.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $131.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million. Veracyte had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Veracyte’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Veracyte has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter valued at about $40,064,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth about $33,003,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,321,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,064 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 770.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 897,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 794,307 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,348,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Veracyte from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

