Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $30,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 577,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,669,000 after buying an additional 38,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,159,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,384,000 after buying an additional 75,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $65.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.58. The stock has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.20.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

