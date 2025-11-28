Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 25,169 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of Danaher worth $87,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 485.7% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 20,813 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 11.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 6.1% in the second quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 526,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,094,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Danaher by 1.6% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 170,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 20.4% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $746,997.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,593. This represents a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total value of $1,088,713.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,352.50. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,663. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.39.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $228.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $161.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.99. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $258.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

