Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. $R

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Ryder System by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5.0% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 6.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Ryder System from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.89.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE R opened at $172.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.81. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.05. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.54 and a twelve month high of $195.48.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.01. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 3.96%.The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ryder System has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.500-3.700 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.850-13.050 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.74%.

Ryder System Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.