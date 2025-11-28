Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Takes Position in National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,153,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $170,515,000 after acquiring an additional 491,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,531,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,495,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,458,000 after acquiring an additional 48,202 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,174,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,031,000 after acquiring an additional 155,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 951,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,315,000 after acquiring an additional 460,100 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NFG opened at $81.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. National Fuel Gas Company has a 52 week low of $59.01 and a 52 week high of $94.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.57.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $466.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

