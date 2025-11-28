21,669 Shares in Exelon Corporation $EXC Bought by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 213.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price target on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Exelon in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.45.

Exelon Stock Up 1.7%

EXC stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average of $44.50. Exelon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.51.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

