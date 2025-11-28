Patient Capital Management LLC Has $28.88 Million Position in Mattel, Inc. $MAT

Patient Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,464,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847,256 shares during the period. Mattel accounts for 1.3% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Patient Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Mattel worth $28,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mattel by 21.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,089,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,542 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 386.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,260,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,218,000 after buying an additional 5,767,170 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mattel by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,651,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737,199 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Mattel by 22.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,699,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 8.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,621,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,857,000 after acquiring an additional 421,580 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mattel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Cfra Research cut Mattel from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Mattel from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Mattel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Mattel Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $21.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). Mattel had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 8.27%.The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Mattel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

