Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $6.70 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,443 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 2.0% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,562.5% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 138.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG opened at $106.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $109.63.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

