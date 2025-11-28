WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 744 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 148,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after buying an additional 24,659 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 848,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $103.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.58 and a 1-year high of $112.78.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

