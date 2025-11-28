Vodafone Group PLC $VOD Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its position in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 38,927 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Fourpath Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 77,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 89,967 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 92,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 108,758 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Vodafone Group Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. Vodafone Group PLC has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $12.72.

Vodafone Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.2567 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 434.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VOD. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research cut Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.