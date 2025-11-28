Canada Goose Holdings Inc. $GOOS Stock Holdings Lowered by Patient Capital Management LLC

Patient Capital Management LLC cut its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969,557 shares during the quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Canada Goose worth $8,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 51,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Canada Goose by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Canada Goose by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 434,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 58,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Cowen raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price target on Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Canada Goose Stock Up 0.9%

GOOS stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.72 and a beta of 1.64. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $15.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 1.96%.The firm had revenue of $195.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

