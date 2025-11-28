Patient Capital Management LLC Buys 15,342 Shares of Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

Patient Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,987,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,342 shares during the period. Royalty Pharma comprises 4.9% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Patient Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Royalty Pharma worth $107,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Royalty Pharma

In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 69,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $2,682,386.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,435.50. The trade was a 57.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 132,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $5,077,212.84. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 344,196 shares of company stock worth $13,344,707 in the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RPRX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Royalty Pharma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut Royalty Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.8%

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.08.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $609.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

