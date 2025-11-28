WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $658,000 Stock Position in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,678 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 249.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 871 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in BHP Group by 1,062.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $54.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average is $52.84. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

