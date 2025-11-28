Patient Capital Management LLC Has $64.93 Million Stake in IAC Inc. $IAC

Patient Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,739,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,343 shares during the period. IAC accounts for approximately 2.9% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Patient Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.34% of IAC worth $64,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 48.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in IAC by 240.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in IAC during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in IAC by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on IAC from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on IAC from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

Shares of IAC opened at $34.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.25. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $50.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). IAC had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $589.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.93) EPS. IAC’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

