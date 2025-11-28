CMS Energy Corporation $CMS Holdings Decreased by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its holdings in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 503.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after buying an additional 146,667 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 591,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,971,000 after acquiring an additional 58,024 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,044,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,704,977,000 after purchasing an additional 702,713 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $75.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average is $71.92. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $63.97 and a 12-month high of $76.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.

Insider Activity

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $158,197.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,865.12. The trade was a 14.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $289,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,849.73. The trade was a 5.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.