NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Invests $512,000 in Core Scientific, Inc. $CORZ

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CORZ. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Core Scientific by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Core Scientific by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Core Scientific by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Core Scientific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 82,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Core Scientific by 61.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Core Scientific

In related news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 226,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,873,770.50. The trade was a 2.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. B. Riley raised shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Core Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.

Core Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Core Scientific stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.87 and a beta of 6.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average of $15.02. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $23.63.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

