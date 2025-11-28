WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 2,568 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain accounts for 1.3% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 10.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 630,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,275,000 after acquiring an additional 61,974 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $7,102,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $615,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 67,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,876,473.31. The trade was a 8.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 226,681 shares of company stock valued at $22,265,632 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research raised Iron Mountain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $86.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.76 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.19. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 146.80% and a net margin of 0.66%.The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Iron Mountain has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.040-5.130 EPS. Analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 650.94%.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.