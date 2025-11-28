State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 3,028 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Analog Devices worth $113,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 26.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,304,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,460 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $351,943,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,892,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $785,071,000 after acquiring an additional 880,636 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,227,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,955,086,000 after purchasing an additional 761,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,687,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,770,448,000 after purchasing an additional 633,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.87.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.3%

Analog Devices stock opened at $257.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $260.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total value of $242,740.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,343.32. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.95, for a total transaction of $2,349,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 163,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,447,218. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,750 shares of company stock worth $9,598,496. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

