HDFC Bank Limited $HDB Stock Holdings Trimmed by NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lowered its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,657 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 145,800 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises 2.3% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 112.0% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 358.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.74.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 14.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

