WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 4,697 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc $IRDM

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,447,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,556,000 after acquiring an additional 653,201 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,165,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth $1,693,000. Graphene Investments SAS bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth $3,479,000. Finally, LBP AM SA increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.0% in the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 182,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 32,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $16.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.72. Iridium Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $226.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.13 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $524,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 297,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,878.87. This represents a 11.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $346,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,127,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,531,239.27. This represents a 1.81% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 30,967 shares of company stock valued at $557,406 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRDM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Iridium Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

