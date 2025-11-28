NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Takes Position in Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Hologic by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. First American Bank lifted its position in Hologic by 0.9% during the second quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 7,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $540,864.14. Following the sale, the director directly owned 47,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,841.52. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $9,265,835.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,234,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,682,769.28. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hologic from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on Hologic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $74.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $80.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.84.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 13.79%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

