Johnson Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $1,576,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,454. The trade was a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,830.74. This represents a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,482 shares of company stock worth $905,295. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE SCHW opened at $91.86 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $99.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.