NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Buys New Shares in TXNM Energy, Inc. $TXNM

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXNM. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TXNM Energy by 1,307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TXNM Energy during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in TXNM Energy during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in TXNM Energy during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXNM. Jefferies Financial Group cut TXNM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.25 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of TXNM Energy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TXNM Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.25 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TXNM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.42.

Insider Activity at TXNM Energy

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $103,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,781.50. This trade represents a 17.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

TXNM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TXNM stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.13. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $58.25.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.11). TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.75%.The business had revenue of $647.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXNM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.32%.

TXNM Energy Profile

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading

