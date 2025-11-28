Consolidated Edison Inc $ED Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 64.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 886.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,677.3% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $100.21 on Friday. Consolidated Edison Inc has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.700 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 59.44%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Consolidated Edison to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $104.58.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

