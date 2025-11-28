LSI Industries Inc. $LYTS is WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s 5th Largest Position

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,456 shares during the quarter. LSI Industries makes up 2.9% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 1.96% of LSI Industries worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,565,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,619,000 after purchasing an additional 22,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,624,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,613,000 after buying an additional 47,341 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in LSI Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 215,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 145,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Finally, Expect Equity LLC raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Expect Equity LLC now owns 136,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

LYTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered LSI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

NASDAQ LYTS opened at $18.30 on Friday. LSI Industries Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $569.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.99.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.02 million during the quarter. LSI Industries had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 11.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 54,575 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $1,271,051.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 173,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,877.52. The trade was a 23.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

