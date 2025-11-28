Orchard Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Central Garden & Pet Company $CENTA

Orchard Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,543 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 152.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

CENTA stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.38. Central Garden & Pet Company has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $37.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.20%.The business had revenue of $678.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.700- EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Company will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CENTA shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Central Garden & Pet

About Central Garden & Pet

(Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.