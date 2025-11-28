Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Given New $460.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $184.00 to $460.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 31.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DDS. Zacks Research cut Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $411.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dillard’s from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $511.33.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DDS

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of DDS stock opened at $671.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $611.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $516.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.15. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $282.24 and a fifty-two week high of $737.73.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $8.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.88. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 8.87%.The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dillard’s

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.60, for a total transaction of $445,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,094,650. The trade was a 6.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 37.2% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 217.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $836,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dillard’s

(Get Free Report)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.