SolGold (LON:SOLG) Trading Up 21.5% – What’s Next?

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 21.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 25.52 and last traded at GBX 25.52. 35,971,020 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 367% from the average session volume of 7,708,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 46 price target on shares of SolGold in a report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SolGold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 46.

Get SolGold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SOLG

SolGold Stock Performance

SolGold Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £799.79 million, a PE ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.74.

(Get Free Report)

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.