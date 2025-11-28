Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Position in Brookfield Corporation $BN

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,996 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Brookfield worth $59,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in Brookfield by 734.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brookfield in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brookfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $50.67) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

Brookfield Price Performance

BN opened at $46.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average of $43.32. The stock has a market cap of $115.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Brookfield Corporation has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $49.47.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.