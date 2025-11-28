Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Upgraded by CIBC to Outperformer Rating

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $151.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $146.00. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.36.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNI

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $94.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $90.74 and a 52 week high of $112.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.