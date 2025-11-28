Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Moncler from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Moncler Trading Up 1.2%

Moncler Company Profile

Shares of Moncler stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. Moncler has a 12-month low of $47.67 and a 12-month high of $71.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.78.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names in Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also offers footwear products; leather goods; bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

