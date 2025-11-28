Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Northern Trust stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $131.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.95 and its 200 day moving average is $124.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32. Northern Trust Corporation has a 1 year low of $81.62 and a 1 year high of $135.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.30%.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,265.87. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,619.02. This trade represents a 139.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Landers sold 766 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.35, for a total transaction of $95,252.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,371.55. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth $3,118,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 87.7% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 11.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 455,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,668,000 after purchasing an additional 46,877 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research lowered Northern Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

