AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in AppFolio stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

AppFolio Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ APPF opened at $228.16 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.24 and a fifty-two week high of $326.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.39 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. AppFolio has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APPF shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on AppFolio from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $311.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.20.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, CFO Timothy Mathias Eaton sold 517 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $118,051.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 10,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,147.36. The trade was a 4.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total transaction of $712,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,054.80. This trade represents a 17.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 18,245 shares of company stock worth $4,754,059 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AppFolio by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 94.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 2,549.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

