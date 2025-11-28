Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in BWX Technologies stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $178.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.60. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 10.28%.The business had revenue of $866.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,979,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 187,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,852.60. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 861.9% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWXT has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Capmk raised BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.83.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

