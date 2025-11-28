LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA Holdings Raised by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 74.9% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 765,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,861,000 after acquiring an additional 327,580 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,304,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,846,000 after purchasing an additional 105,665 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPLA stock opened at $353.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.83 and a fifty-two week high of $403.58.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.71. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.16 EPS. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $564,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,729.10. This represents a 8.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $28,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,497.50. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,830 shares of company stock worth $1,336,675. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $463.00 to $438.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $356.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $421.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.