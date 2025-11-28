Inceptionr LLC Sells 7,612 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Inceptionr LLC decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,612 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi raised its position in Corning by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,408,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,797 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at $104,789,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $92,560,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,952,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,151,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,895 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Corning by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,801,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $83.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.18.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 9.16%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.89%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $1,104,488.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,872.72. This trade represents a 70.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric S. Musser sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $9,017,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,977.42. This trade represents a 69.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,856 shares of company stock valued at $15,456,476. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Argus upped their target price on Corning from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $97.00 price target on Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.64.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

