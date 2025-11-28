1,150 Shares in General Dynamics Corporation $GD Purchased by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 783.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GD. Argus lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on General Dynamics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Dynamics from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.10.

General Dynamics stock opened at $340.32 on Friday. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $360.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $339.71 and its 200 day moving average is $313.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.General Dynamics’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $1,060,829.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,777.70. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

