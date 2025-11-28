Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 151,594 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,724,572 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 151,594 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.25% of American Express worth $550,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,267,377 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $721,525,000 after buying an additional 49,593 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of American Express by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,634 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in American Express by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 3,459 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.9% during the second quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 26,189 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a $295.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. The trade was a 54.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $7,671,326.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 123,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,343,574.81. This trade represents a 15.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,292 shares of company stock worth $65,363,878. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Up 0.4%

AXP stock opened at $364.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $250.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $377.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $347.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 22.01%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

