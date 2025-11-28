Korea Investment CORP Acquires 6,959 Shares of Manulife Financial Corp $MFC

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,637,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.10% of Manulife Financial worth $52,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,336,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,440,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,226 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,425,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,853,000 after buying an additional 1,660,626 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,798,000 after buying an additional 2,276,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,990,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,007,000 after buying an additional 937,794 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,015,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,409,000 after buying an additional 567,834 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MFC. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of MFC opened at $34.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.65. Manulife Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $35.57.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 10.46%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

