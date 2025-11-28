Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $933,000 Stake in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,092 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 19.9% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 103,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 17,222 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.3% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,919,000 after purchasing an additional 29,289 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 33,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its stake in Shopify by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 221,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP opened at $159.34 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $182.19. The company has a market capitalization of $207.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Shopify had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Shopify from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.69.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

