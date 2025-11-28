Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 290 Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 290 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,114,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,067,404,000 after buying an additional 515,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,183,112,000 after acquiring an additional 140,042 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Workday by 47.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,764,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $879,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,659 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Workday by 0.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,736,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $872,610,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 35.6% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,475,000 after acquiring an additional 913,613 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $215.34 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.33 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.59 and a 200 day moving average of $236.32.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.15. Workday had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 6.95%.The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.70.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,320 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.87, for a total transaction of $547,218.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 90,077 shares in the company, valued at $21,246,461.99. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 75,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total transaction of $17,738,026.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $24,342,310.98. This trade represents a 42.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 264,933 shares of company stock worth $61,475,760 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

