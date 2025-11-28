S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,094,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,868,750,000 after purchasing an additional 315,916 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $546.00 price objective on S&P Global in a report on Friday, November 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.00.

S&P Global stock opened at $496.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $488.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.22.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

