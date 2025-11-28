Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in ConocoPhillips $COP

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,888 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $1,455,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 81.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 40,439 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,182 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 382,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $87.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.84. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $107.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Roth Capital decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Melius started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director William H. Mcraven acquired 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.68 per share, with a total value of $499,970.24. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,970.24. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

