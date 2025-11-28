Virtue Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,654 TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,654 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 227.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 23.1% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 354,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 66,393 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other TTM Technologies news, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total value of $239,600.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,449.78. The trade was a 14.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie Spicer England sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $239,678.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 106,541 shares in the company, valued at $6,748,306.94. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 18,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,845 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
TTM Technologies Trading Down 0.3%
TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $752.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.91 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 4.74%.The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.
TTM Technologies Company Profile
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.
