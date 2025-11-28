Virtue Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,654 TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,654 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 227.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 23.1% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 354,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 66,393 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total value of $239,600.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,449.78. The trade was a 14.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie Spicer England sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $239,678.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 106,541 shares in the company, valued at $6,748,306.94. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 18,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,845 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $68.29 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.01 and a 200 day moving average of $47.72.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $752.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.91 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 4.74%.The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Get Our Latest Report on TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.