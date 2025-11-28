Orchard Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in North American Construction Group Ltd. $NOA

Orchard Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200,330 shares during the quarter. North American Construction Group makes up about 2.6% of Orchard Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Orchard Capital Management LLC’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research raised North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. CIBC downgraded shares of North American Construction Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

North American Construction Group Price Performance

Shares of NOA stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $415.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.29. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $22.08.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.58 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

North American Construction Group Profile

(Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA).

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.